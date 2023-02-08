Col CK Nayudu trophy: Harnoor’s double ton propels Chandigarh

A fine double ton by Harnoor Singh helped Chandigarh amass 421 against Maharashtra’s 415 on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu trophy match being played at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

This turned out to be Harnoor’s second double century in the tournament.

Earlier, Chandigarh, while extending their overnight score of 189/3, lost early wicket of nightwatchman Neel (8) after adding just 18 runs to the tally.

AA Kumar (12) also couldn’t stay for long, leaving Chandigarh trailing by 164 runs. Harnoor and Mayank Sidhu came on to set up a valuable 64-run partnership to steer the score to 315 before the latter was dismissed by Thenge at 26 runs.

Thereafter, Yuvraj Choudhary gelled with Harnoor to score a 59-run partnership and avoid the looming danger. AR Nishad took his third wicket in the form of Yuvraj (25) with 374/7 on the board.

Harnoor’s heroics came to an end at 201 runs, including 20 boundaries and one sixer. Chandigarh were eventually bundled out for 421 runs after tailenders Paras and Rohit Dhanda scored 15 and 19 runs, respectively, in the end to secure a six-run lead. Thenge and Nishad shared three wickets each, while Daware and Jamale took two wickets each.

Maharashtra scored 17 runs in their second innings without losing wickets with unbeaten PH Shah (8) and DS Phatangare (9).