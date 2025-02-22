Menu Explore
Col Nayudu Trophy: Punjab to take on Mumbai in final at home

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 22, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Playing in the first innings, Punjab batted well to score a mammoth 655 runs; opener Jaskaranvir Paul hit a double-hundred to bolster the Punjab innings

On the basis of first innings lead of 350 runs in a drawn quarter-final game against Uttar Pradesh, which concluded at the Green Park in Kanpur, Punjab entered the final of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy for U-23 men’s to be played at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur.

Punjab will take on Mumbai in the final starting from February 26 in home conditions. (Getty image)
Punjab will take on Mumbai in the final starting from February 26 in home conditions. (Getty image)

Punjab will take on Mumbai in the final starting from February 26 in home conditions.

Playing in the first innings, Punjab batted well to score a mammoth 655 runs. Opener Jaskaranvir Paul hit a double-hundred to bolster the Punjab innings. He scored 211 runs while captain Uday Saharan made 129 runs. Rahul Kumar (95) and Ayush Goyal (83) were the other contributors to Punjab. In reply, Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 305 runs in their first innings. For Punjab, Aryaman Dhaliwal (4/62) and Emanjot Chahal (3/44) were the main wicket-takers. In the second innings, Punjab were 90/1 when the play was called off.

Former test cricketer VRV Singh is the head coach of the team. Punjab will be eyeing their second U-23 title when they take on Mumbai in the final. Last month, Punjab clinched the Men’s U23 State A Trophy after a 56-run victory over Gujarat.

