Cold conditions return to Kashmir with light snowfall in higher reaches

Fresh snowfall was observed at few places in Kashmir, causing night temperatures to drop and bringing back cold conditions to the region, officials said on Tuesday. A man carrying crates on a snow-covered hill in Sonamarg on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

Mughal road, that connects South Kashmir with Poonch Rajouri, was closed following the fresh snowfall. Snowfall was also observed at Sinthan top as MeT officials said that weak Western Disturbance was active over southern parts of the Valley.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night with a minimum temperature of -8.5 degrees Celsius, they said.

Srinagar recorded -4 degree Celsius during night, one of the coldest nights in the summer capital. The day temperature was recorded at 10 degree Celsius which is 2.3 degree Celsius above normal. Another tourist resort Pahalgam recorded -6.2 degree Celsius during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jammu recorded 15.2 degree day temperature which is 2.6 degrees below normal.

MeT in its daily bulletin has predicted party cloudy weather like conditions for next one week. “There is possibility of significant fall in minimum temperature by 2-3°C from normal temperature till 10 Jan and thereafter likely to rise by 1-2°C,” MeT said in its advisory and predicted moderate fog over plains of Jammu Division likely to continue during next two days.

Jammu and Kashmir, mostly Kashmir valley, has witnessed prolonged dry weather conditions mostly for the past three months causing the rivers to dry up and prompting dozens of incidents of forest fires, weather and forest experts said.