At 17.3°C, Chandigarh logs coldest May night in 8 years

The intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday was the coldest May night in Chandigarh since 2015 as the minimum temperature fell to 17.3°C.

Visitors enjoying the pleasant weather with boating at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, entered the thirties after three days. But cloudy weather will continue in the coming days and another spell of light rain is likely around Sunday, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 17.3°C, the minimum temperature was lowest since 17.2°C on May 9, 2015. It was six degrees below normal for this time of the year and also lowest since 17°C on April 11, 2023.

Speaking about the drop in night temperature, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “After light rain and cloudy weather over the past few days, the sky became clear on Wednesday night which allowed the minimum temperature to drop swiftly. It is expected to stay along similar lines over the next few days.”

With a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) likely to affect the city from Friday, cloudy weather is on the cards for a couple of days before rain on Sunday and Monday.

Day temperature crosses 30°C

After the significant fall to 24.3°C on Tuesday, lowest since 1953, the maximum temperature rose to 28.4°C on Wednesday and further to 31.5°C on Thursday. But it was still six degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature fell from 19.1°C on Wednesday to 17.3°C on Thursday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 34°C, and the minimum temperature around 20°C.