Colleague harasses, assaults gym manager at Ludhiana, booked

The floor manager at a city gym allegedly harassed and assaulted the manager on the premises, forcing her to resign from her job. After her complaint to the owner fell on deaf ears, the woman approached the police and a case was registered. The act, meanwhile, was captured on the gym’s CCTV cameras. The floor manager at a Ludhiana gym allegedly harassed and assaulted the manager on the premises. (File)

The woman, who had been working as a center manager at the gym from January 2023 to July 2024, alleged that Gurjeet Singh Ubhi of Partap Chowk, the floor manager, harassed her over an extended period of time. She had brought the harassment to the notice of the owner of the gym to no avail.

The woman stated that on June 14, when she was present at the trainer’s resting room, the accused allegedly grabbed her from behind and misbehaved with her. The incident was caught on CCTV and the footage has been provided to the police.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that when she resisted Gurjeet’s advances, he slapped her and threatened her. Despite reporting the issue to the gym’s management, she added, no action was taken. The harassment forced her to resign, but Gurjeet allegedly continued to stalk at her new workplace as well. She then filed a complaint to the police on September 4.

The woman added that the accused visited her home and intimidated her elderly father, threatening to end his life if she did not withdraw her police complaint.

Sub-inspector Palwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said Division Number 7 police have registered a case under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.