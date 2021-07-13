College unlock plan: Chandigarh admn starts vax camps for students

The education department started Covid vaccination camps at three city colleges for students and staff members from Monday. This includes Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, and Postgraduate Government College, Sector 46.

The administration has proposed opening colleges in August with several riders in place. For both students and staff, at least a single dose of vaccine will be mandatory to attend classes.

UT secretary education Sarpreet Singh Gill, said, “Students are more comfortable in an environment they are familiar with, which is why we started these camps. We will start a fourth if needed.”

At CCET, around 90 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday. Principal Manpreet Singh Gujral, said, “We are planning to vaccinate maximum students at the earliest, so that colleges can be started in hybrid mode. We will run the camp for a week and continue after that if we get a good response.’

At PGGC-46, around 200 beneficiaries registered till afternoon.