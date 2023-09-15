Colonel Manpreet Singh’s grief-struck family proud of his 20-year service

The parents of Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was martyred while commanding the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Battalion during a counterinsurgency operation in Anantnag on Wednesday, expressed pride over their son’s service

Colonel Manpreet Singh had himself joined the army in 2003 as a Lieutenant and was serving in Anantnag for the past four years. Hehad visited his native Bharaunjian village near Mullanpur, Mohali, on leave around seven months ago. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Colonel’s mortal remains are scheduled to arrive at the Army Headquarters in Chandigarh on Friday morning, with the cremation ceremony set to take place during Friday afternoon.

Hartej Singh, his uncle, said their family has seen 18-20 members retire from the army, with two members currently serving. He said Manpreet’s grandfather was in the British Indian Army, while his father Lakhmir Singh enlisted as a sepoy.

Manpreet had himself joined the army in 2003 as a Lieutenant and was serving in Anantnag for the past four years. He had visited his native Bharounjian village near Mullanpur, Mohali, on leave around seven months ago.

“Every time he visited, he inspired the local youth to engage in sports and pursue other positive endeavours,” his uncle said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Focus on role of commanding officers amid Anantnag gunfight

Manpreet’s mother and wife did not know of his death until Thursday morning.

“We spent the night in silence, but on Thursday morning, as she switched on the television, the very first news that flashed on the screen was about her beloved son,” Hartej said.

Manpreet and his wife Jagmeet Grewal, who is employed as a lecturer in the Haryana education department, have a seven-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter.

Those who turned up at the army officer’s house to express grief with the family said the army should give a befitting reply to the terrorists.

“The defence and home ministers must avenge the loss of our soldiers. The forces must eliminate the terrorists,” the Colonel’s uncle Harmail Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON