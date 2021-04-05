Come April 15, pay fine for wasting water in Mohali

To address water shortage this summer, the Mohali municipal corporation on April 15 will start issuing challans to people found wasting it.

The restrictions will remain in place till June 30, and will also cover Sectors 66-69 and 76-80, where the MC had taken over water supply and sewerage from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on January 1.

According to the notice, watering lawns and washing courtyards and vehicles are prohibited between 5:30am and 8:30am. Violators will get a notice for the first offence. If it is repeated, a challan of ₹1,000 will be imposed. Three-time offenders will have to pay ₹2,000.

“If a consumer is found violating the norm for the fourth time, the water connection will be disconnected without notice. To get it restored, violators will have to pay ₹5,000 along with an affidavit. We will be forming teams within a week to implement the order,” said Harpreet Singh, executive engineer, MC.

Mohali, on an average, requires 30MGD (million gallon daily) of water, but the supply is limited to 20MGD:10 MGD from the Kajauli waterworks and an equal amount from 75 tubewells. During the peak of summer, the demand reaches 32MGD, causing a shortfall of 12MGD.