Coming up, ₹400-crore Trident hotel in Amritsar

In a major boost to Punjab’s tourism and hospitality sector, cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora announced that the Oberoi Group and Springedge Solutions Pvt Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a ₹400-crore luxury hotel project in Amritsar. Punjab cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora said work on the project is expected to begin in July 2026, with completion targeted for March 2029. (HT File)

The 150-room hotel will be developed under the Trident brand of the Oberoi Group and will come up near the Golden Temple on Amritsar-Tarn Taran Road, about 3 km from the shrine. Spread across three acres, the project is expected to generate around 350 jobs.

Work on the project is expected to begin in July 2026, with completion targeted for March 2029.

Notably, this will be the first hotel in Punjab under the Trident brand. At present, nine hotels are operational under the Trident brand across India. The Oberoi Group currently has 32 operational hotels across the country, while 10 more are in the pipeline. In Punjab, the Group already operates The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in New Chandigarh.

The Amritsar project is being touted as the first Greenfield project of this scale.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior representatives of both sides, including R Shankar, president, corporate and legal affairs, Oberoi Group, and Dr Shahbaz Singh, Dr Avtar Singh and Dr Amandeep Kaur, directors of Springedge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. The signing ceremony was also attended by Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, administrative secretary, Industries & Commerce, Punjab.

The Government of Punjab, through Invest Punjab, facilitated the collaboration after engaging with both parties for over a year and a half.

Highlighting Punjab’s strong industrial momentum, cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora informed that the state has attracted ₹59,448 crore of investments in 2025-26, the highest in its history, with a potential to generate over 1.3 lakh jobs.