Committed to fulfil every promise made to public: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu after CLP meet

As the Congress government in Himachal completes its two years on December 11, the party on Tuesday discussed fulfilment of public aspirations and future strategy at a legislature party meeting. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu , deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress state unit chief Pratibha Singh at the Congress legislature party meet . (HT Photo)

The meeting was chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and was also attended by Congress’ state unit chief Pratibha Singh. To mark the completion of two years, the Congress government has planned a mega event in Bilaspur on December 11.

“There was an in-depth discussion on the fulfillment of public aspirations and future strategy. Our government is fully committed to fulfilling every promise and is ready to make its work even more effective in the public interest,” the CM wrote on X.

While talking to the media after the meeting, Sukhu said, “This meeting was held to mark the completion of two years of the Congress government in Himachal. In this regard, it was decided that the legislators from far-off areas should bring fewer people and those from nearby areas should bring more people to the event. The target was set to gather around 25,000-30,000 people.”

Attacking the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the CM said, “In the previous BJP government, there were a lot of paper leaks and corruption, people’s rights were being violated. At the same time, our government has awarded OPS to its employees, due to which they are getting respect and security.”

Pratibha Singh, meanwhile, refuting BJP’s allegations of development coming to a standstill, said, “This is what they are saying. On that day (December 11), we will tell people of the state what we have done in two years and what our achievements are.”

The BJP has announced to hold dharnas from December 8 to 11 to highlight the failures of the Congress regime and also protest at the Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala on December 18.