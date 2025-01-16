Menu Explore
Committed to welfare of ex-servicemen, soldiers, their families: Shandil

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 16, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Himachal sainik welfare minister Dhani Ram Shandil emphasised on providing employment opportunities to ex-servicemen and their family members

Himachal sainik welfare minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Wednesday said the youth of the state were playing a crucial role in the country’s armed forces and the government was committed to providing every possible support to war veterans, disabled soldiers, ex-servicemen, their families and serving soldiers.

While chairing a meeting with the officers of sainik welfare department and Himachal Pradesh Ex-servicemen Corporation on Wednesday, Shandil emphasised on providing employment opportunities to ex-servicemen and their family members, adding that construction, maintenance and beautification of war memorials and sainik rest houses was also the government’s priority.

While reviewing the works of the department, the minister said it was a matter of pride that in a small hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, there were 1,191 gallantry/distinguished award winners and the governments has allotted 250 lakh in the current fiscal for their welfare under Gallantry Award Winners scheme.

The minister said the present state government has enhanced the rates of ex-gratia grant by 1.5 times and has removed income limit ceiling for eligibility of old age pension. The government has allotted 671.40 lakh on old age pensions of First and Second World War veterans, ex-servicemen and widows. A sum of 15 lakh has been allotted for beneficiaries of War Jagir scheme. Similarly, crores were being spent under ex-gratia, assistance to various organisations and special funds for rehabilitation and re-employment of ex-servicemen, he added.

While reviewing the activities and initiatives of the corporation, Shandil said a total of 4,005 ex-servicemen have been employed in 139 projects of state or central government institutions. Of these, 2,075 ex-servicemen have been employed within the state and 1,930 ex-servicemen outside the state. In the last two years, 115 trucks of ex-servicemen have been attached with the cement factories. He said the corporation was providing loans at subsidised interest rates to support self-employment initiatives. The wards of ex-servicemen could avail free coaching for SSB and NEET/JEE as the fee of the institutes is being borne by the corporation.

