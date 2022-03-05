Communal harmony objective of anti-conversion bill: Khattar
The aim of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill-2022 is to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood and not divide the society, said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Khattar said in the past few days, many incidents have been reported in Yamunanagar, Panipat, Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh wherein forced conversions were done by allurement and fake promises of taking abroad.
“Such incidents have become a matter of great concern,” Khattar said addressing the media.
He said the bill does not bar a person from wilful conversion, provided that such person submits an application before the district magistrate one month in advance.
“Although the provisions in the Indian Penal Code too call for action against those involved in forced conversion, this does not provide complete solution to the problem and hence, enactment of this law is need of the hour,” Khattar said.
On the uproar in the assembly on Friday, Khattar said, “The behaviour of former speaker Raghuvir Singh Kadian and other Congress members in the House was unparliamentary and in violation of the dignity of the House. Had Kadian apologised in the House when the speaker gave him a chance, the matter would have ended.”
