Cabinet Minister Hardip Singh Mundian inaugurates Community Club, Senior Citizen Club, Computer and Sewing Centres in Sector 32 {Community centre, senior citizen club} Housing Minister unveils ₹ 5.17 crores facility for residents

State-of-Art two-floor facility constructed at cost of ₹5.17 crores: MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal

Housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, along with MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, inaugurated a two-floor building which includes a community club, senior citizen club, and computer and sewing centres in Sector 32, Ludhiana. The facility is built on a 1.826-acre site along the Ludhiana-Samrala-Chandigarh road.

Developed by GLADA, these facilities are designed to promote social inclusion, community engagement, and welfare for the elderly, while also providing skill-building opportunities for the youth and women.

Addressing the gathering, Mundian said the building, constructed at a cost of ₹5.17 crores, is strategically located next to the Mother and Child Hospital and a police station. Designed to accommodate over 525 people at a time, the facility features a multi-purpose hall, a computer centre, a sewing centre, a senior citizen club, a reception area, toilet blocks, kitchens, a green room, and additional rooms.

He added that the RCC-framed structure includes a staircase connecting the two floors, as well as amenities such as water supply, sewer systems, fire safety measures, electrical installations, public health provisions, and landscaped gardens.

Mundian stated that the facilities are a step toward community development, offering residents essential services and recreational space.

Grewal said this ‘state-of-the-art facility’ reflects the government’s vision of creating inclusive spaces that uplift every segment of society. He mentioned that the community club will serve as a hub for cultural programs, weddings, and social gatherings at a very nominal rental fee. The senior citizen club aims to ensure the well-being and dignity of the elderly, while the computer and sewing centres are aimed at empowering youth and women through skill development.

Among those present at the inauguration included GLADA chief administrator Sandeep Kumar, several municipal councillors, and other officials.