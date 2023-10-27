News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Commuters complain of eye irritation, suffocation after chemical spill at Transport Nagar

Commuters complain of eye irritation, suffocation after chemical spill at Transport Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 28, 2023 06:06 AM IST

Police, however, said that the chemical spill was in small quantity thus a major tragedy was averted

Commuters in Transport Nagar complained of irritation in the eyes and suffocation after a chemical spilled from a tanker on Friday afternoon. Police managed to bring the situation under control after rinsing the area with water.

Inspector Satwant Singh, station house officer of Moti Nagar police station, said they are trying to trace the vehicle from which the chemical was spilt. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Inspector Satwant Singh, station house officer of Moti Nagar police station, said they are trying to trace the vehicle from which the chemical was spilt. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It has not yet been ascertained from which vehicle the chemical was spilt. Police, however, said that the chemical spill was in small quantity thus a major tragedy was averted. Only a few commuters experienced irritation in the eyes and suffocation, the police said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Inspector Satwant Singh, station house officer of Moti Nagar police station, said they are trying to trace the vehicle from which the chemical was spilt.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out