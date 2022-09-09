Commuters hapless as Haryana buses go off roads due to strike
The Haryana roadways buses remained parked at the bus stands and employees held protests, demanding arrest of the accused in the killing of a bus driver on Tuesday
: Commuters in Haryana were on Thursday left stranded as state-run buses went off roads due to the strike by the members of the Haryana Roadways’ Unions over the killing of a 49-year-old bus driver, who was mowed down by an SUV near Kundli on NH-44.
The buses remained parked at the bus stands and roadways employees held protests, demanding arrest of the accused in the killing of Jagbeer Singh on Tuesday, who was posted in Delhi depot of Haryana roadways.
The commuters, especially students, had a hard time to reach to their academic institutions or workplaces due to non-availability of the buses. They had to depend on private buses or cabs to reach their destinations.
Sloganeering protesters accused the Haryana government and the Sonepat police for failure to arrest the accused.
Karambir Narwal, general secretary of Haryana Roadways’ Union, said that it has been the third day of the incident but police failed to identify and arrest the accused.
The protesters threatened to go on an indefinite strike if the government failed to arrest the accused at the earliest and provide ₹ 50 lakhs as compensation and a government job to the family members of the deceased.
Kuldeep, general manager, Karnal said that the meetings continue between the official of roadways and efforts were being made to resume the bus services.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
