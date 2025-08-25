Compensate flood-affected farmers or face protest on Sept 2: SKM to govt

Blaming the state government for the floods, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday warned of a protest march to the chief minister’s residence on September 2 in case the group’s demands regarding compensation and release of sugarcane arrears is not met. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders during an event in Samrala on Sunday. (HT photo)

During a gathering in Samrala, which farmers billed as the victory rally after the rollback of the state’s land pooling policy, leaders sought ₹70,000 per acre compensation for the submerged farmland and full compensation for collapsed houses.

The morcha further vowed to resist “any attempt to weaken farmer-run cooperatives” with a statewide campaign if needed. On the issue of sugarcane arrears, the SKM gave a deadline of August 31 to the government and mill owners to clear all pending payments.

Veteran SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said patience among farmers was wearing thin. “Flood-hit farmers must be compensated, sugarcane dues be cleared and cooperatives protected. If the government thinks it can brush this aside, it should prepare for a bigger battle,” he warned.

Rajewal cited a recent decision of the Union government under which import duties on cotton was slashed from August 19. Though the decision is to be in force till September 30, the SKM alleged that the move has opened the floodgates for imports from the US and Australia. “This betrayal will cripple cotton growers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and beyond. Tomorrow it will be wheat, dairy, meat and fisheries,” Rajewal said.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the BKU (Ugrahan), warned that multinational companies had their eyes on north India’s fertile lands. “They want to enslave people by controlling food. Farmers must be ready for the battle to defend their land and livelihoods,” he added.