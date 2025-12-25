Complete work on 3,100 stadiums by June: Punjab CM to officials

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday issued directions for a time-bound overhaul of Punjab’s sports infrastructure, asking officials to complete the work on 3,100 stadiums by June 2026. The work would cost ₹1,350 crore. The CM said modern gyms would be set up at around 3,000 locations (HT File)

The CM was chairing a meeting of officials. The overhaul work includes ultra modern gyms at nearly 3,000 locations, distribution of 17,000 sports kits worth ₹50 crore, launch of a comprehensive sports portal and construction of a Yuva Bhawan at the cost of ₹43 crore.

He stressed that the government’s objective was to channel the vast energy of Punjab’s youth into productive, disciplined pursuits and pull them away from the menace of drugs. “These stadiums are being constructed in the villages under the new Sports Policy, 2023 . ₹1,350 crore will be spent on these stadiums with fence, gate, jogging tracks, levelled playground, trees, volleyball court, store and others. The work on these stadiums should be completed within the stipulated time frame,” he asserted.

The CM said modern gyms would be set up at around 3,000 locations. “In the first phase, ₹35 crore will be spent on setting up such gyms in 1,000 locations. These gyms will have barbell, weightlifting sets, benches, dumbbell sets, kettlebell sets, racks, floor mats and other items,” he said.

The chief minister said that 17,000 sports kits would be distributed by the state government at the cost of ₹50 crore. “These kits will have cricket (two bats, wickets, six tennis balls), volleyball and football (three balls and two nets each) at every location.” Mann asked the officers to ensure that 5,600 sports kits are distributed in the villages by March 31, 2026.

He also said that the sports department was set to launch a comprehensive sports portal. “The sports lovers and sportspersons will be able to get facilities like registry of players, online gradation, online DBT, organising sports events, ground reservation, e-certificates, recording results, pension/scholarship and others on a single click. Trekking, adventure, team activity camps will also be organised in the state’s nine forest areas for 10,000 youth,” he said.

The CM said that from January, camps would be held at Pallanpur, Siswan, Mirzapur (Mohali), Tibba Tapria (Ropar), Nara (Hoshiarpur) and Harike Pattan Wetland (Tarn Taran). “A Yuva Bhawan costing ₹43 crore will come up in Sector 42-A. This will have hostel facilities for 200 youth, auditorium with a capacity of 400, a conference hall, seminar room and others,” he added.