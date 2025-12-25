Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Complete work on 3,100 stadiums by June: Punjab CM to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 07:00 am IST

Punjab CM Mann plans a ₹1,350 crore revamp of sports infrastructure, including 3,100 stadiums, gyms, sports kits, and a Yuva Bhawan by June 2026.

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday issued directions for a time-bound overhaul of Punjab’s sports infrastructure, asking officials to complete the work on 3,100 stadiums by June 2026. The work would cost 1,350 crore.

The CM said modern gyms would be set up at around 3,000 locations (HT File)
The CM said modern gyms would be set up at around 3,000 locations (HT File)

The CM was chairing a meeting of officials. The overhaul work includes ultra modern gyms at nearly 3,000 locations, distribution of 17,000 sports kits worth 50 crore, launch of a comprehensive sports portal and construction of a Yuva Bhawan at the cost of 43 crore.

He stressed that the government’s objective was to channel the vast energy of Punjab’s youth into productive, disciplined pursuits and pull them away from the menace of drugs. “These stadiums are being constructed in the villages under the new Sports Policy, 2023 . 1,350 crore will be spent on these stadiums with fence, gate, jogging tracks, levelled playground, trees, volleyball court, store and others. The work on these stadiums should be completed within the stipulated time frame,” he asserted.

The CM said modern gyms would be set up at around 3,000 locations. “In the first phase, 35 crore will be spent on setting up such gyms in 1,000 locations. These gyms will have barbell, weightlifting sets, benches, dumbbell sets, kettlebell sets, racks, floor mats and other items,” he said.

The chief minister said that 17,000 sports kits would be distributed by the state government at the cost of 50 crore. “These kits will have cricket (two bats, wickets, six tennis balls), volleyball and football (three balls and two nets each) at every location.” Mann asked the officers to ensure that 5,600 sports kits are distributed in the villages by March 31, 2026.

He also said that the sports department was set to launch a comprehensive sports portal. “The sports lovers and sportspersons will be able to get facilities like registry of players, online gradation, online DBT, organising sports events, ground reservation, e-certificates, recording results, pension/scholarship and others on a single click. Trekking, adventure, team activity camps will also be organised in the state’s nine forest areas for 10,000 youth,” he said.

The CM said that from January, camps would be held at Pallanpur, Siswan, Mirzapur (Mohali), Tibba Tapria (Ropar), Nara (Hoshiarpur) and Harike Pattan Wetland (Tarn Taran). “A Yuva Bhawan costing 43 crore will come up in Sector 42-A. This will have hostel facilities for 200 youth, auditorium with a capacity of 400, a conference hall, seminar room and others,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Complete work on 3,100 stadiums by June: Punjab CM to officials
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced a ₹1,350 crore initiative to revamp the state's sports infrastructure, aiming for completion of 3,100 stadiums by June 2026. The plan includes modern gyms at 3,000 sites, distribution of 17,000 sports kits, and a new Yuva Bhawan. This effort seeks to engage youth in productive activities and combat drug issues.