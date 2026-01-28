Concerns over climate change dominates R-Day celebrations in Shimla

Concerns over climate change dominated the 76th Republic Day that was celebrated amid fresh snowfall on Shimla’s Ridge on Monday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu welcomes Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on the occasion of Republic Day celebration at The Ridge, Shimla, on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

Expressing concern over the delayed winter, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said, “After a 4-month-long dry spell, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed snowfall. It seems that this winter cycle has been delayed by almost one month. Earlier, snowfall used to occur around December 23, 24 or 25, but this time it happened a month later. Somewhere, the impact of climate change is visible.”

“In the last three years, natural disasters have occurred continuously. In 2023-24, disasters struck Kullu-Manali and several other parts of the state. In 2024, a disaster occurred in Samij area of Rampur, and in 2025-26, the entire state faced calamities. This time, the snowfall has been so heavy that people in Shimla used to say snowfall had stopped happening in India altogether,” he said while talking to HT on the sidelines of the celebrations.

“We are moving forward in the direction of fighting climate change. However, this snowfall is very good for tourism and also beneficial for apple growers and farmers, as a dry spell had continued for nearly four months. Certainly, farmers and orchardists will benefit from it,” he said.

Echoing the concerns raised by the chief minister, Former CM and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (LoP), appealed for collective efforts to address challenges facing the state.

“We were waiting very eagerly for snowfall, as the situation had become very critical. After a long time, rainfall occurred. Water sources were almost drying up, and many were damaged due to disasters. For Himachal’s orchardists and farmers, this snowfall has been very useful,” he said while speaking to HT on the sidelines of celebrations at The Ridge.

“From a tourism point of view, it is beneficial. A large number of tourists are arriving these days, which will help the tourism industry. However, tourists should travel cautiously and avoid areas where their lives could be at risk,” he said.

“For apple belts, the required chilling hours do not seem to have been fully met as temperatures rose sharply. If more snowfall occurs, it will certainly be welcomed and will be beneficial,” he said.

Calling on the government to remain prepared for disruptions caused by snowfall, Thakur said, “The government should also be prepared. Whenever snowfall occurs, roads get blocked, movement becomes difficult and water supply is affected. Necessary steps should be taken in advance to restore essential services.”

Security guard honoured for bravery

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honoured Ritik Chauhan of Gagana village from Chopal tehsil of Shimla district, with the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak for exemplary courage in saving lives.

Chauhan was awarded the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Medal for the year 2024 at a state-level function held on Monday on the occasion of Republic Day in the capital Shimla for courage, who without caring for his own life, saved the lives of two innocent girls trapped on the railway track.

The incident occurred on the Kalka-Shimla railway track near the city of Solan. Chauhan was working as a security guard at a commercial establishment through a private security agency. He was returning to his room that evening after completing his duties. He saw two young girls playing on the tracks, while a train was rapidly approaching from the other side. He immediately ran and grabbed the two girls, pushing them off the tracks before the train could reach them. The girls survived, but Chauhan was himself hit by a train. His leg got stuck in the railway track, leaving him seriously injured. People on the scene immediately rushed him to Solan Hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was first referred to Shimla and later to Chandigarh. During treatment, he suffered a serious fracture in one leg and multiple injuries to his other leg, requiring surgery.