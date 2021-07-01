Conduct gap analysis to strengthen health infrastructure to fight Covid: Khattar

Haryana reported 85 Covid-19 cases and 127 recoveries on Thursday, bringing down the number of active cases to 1,380.

The health authorities tested 35,858 people on Thursday. A medical bulletin stated that 15 patients lost their lives to the viral infection taking the total number of deaths in state to 9,446.

Seventeen districts now have less than 100 active cases. The five districts with more than 100 active cases are Hisar (169), Panipat (126), Sirsa (122), Gurugram and Bhiwani (108 each).

The day’s positivity rate was 0.24%, recovery rate 98.59% and fatality rate 1.23%.

In light of the forecasted third wave of the pandemic, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed the officials to conduct a gap analysis in the health department to strengthen the infrastructure and appoint adequate number of doctors, nurses and paramedics.

He asked the health officials to augment the medical staff. The CM, who held a review meeting on the pandemic situation, took updates on the existing medical facilities including ventilator beds, oxygen-equipped beds, ICU beds, availability of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, medicines including remdesivir, amphotericin, tocilizumab, neonatal ventilators and paediatric ventilators.

An official spokesperson said the state has a testing capacity of 24,500 per day in the 20 existing government testing laboratories and 71,900 per day in 22 private laboratories.

Khattar was apprised that sentinel surveillance (which aids in development of real-time practical framework to tackle the ongoing, fast evolving pandemic challenge) was started this April.

As a part of which, 15 samples of each sentinel site were sent fortnightly for whole-genome sequencing. State health minister Anil Vij, who also attended the review meeting, said that about 30% infected patients from Delhi got treated in Haryana hospitals.

“We did not discriminate against anyone and treated every patient,” Vij said. The health minister said institutions and infrastructure are being assessed to deal with the Delta plus variant or the third wave of the pandemic.

Vij said that a committee has been constituted in every district to take cognisance of hospitals overcharging Covid patients.