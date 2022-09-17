Conflict of interest: Mohali mayor gets show-cause notice for removal

The Punjab local bodies department on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu over his alleged membership of a firm that has been carrying out development works in the city.

Seeking a response in two weeks, the notice, issued by local bodies principal secretary Vivek Pratap Singh, has asked Sidhu to explain why he should not be removed from the post of councillor under Section 36 (F) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act for violating Section 63 of the Act.

Under Section 63 of the Act, a councillor cannot vote in a matter in which he has personal advantage.

The notice came a month after some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors lodged a complaint with the department, alleging a conflict of interest at the mayor’s end, as most of city’s development works were allotted to a firm — Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited, Phase 6 — that he himself was a member of.

In the complaint, the councillors had highlighted that apart from being mayor, Sidhu was also the chairman of the MC finance and contract committee, which had the authority to approve development works worth up to ₹1 crore.

Among the various works carried out by the society are laying of paver blocks, and maintenance of parks and streetlights.

“Why did the mayor, being a member of Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited company, allot development works worth crores of rupees to it? By doing so, he has violated the Act, and why should he not be removed from the post of councillor?” the notice stated.

On his part, Sidhu said, “It is nothing but political vendetta. As far as allotment of the work is concerned, all contracts were signed after floating proper tenders. I have not seen the notice yet, but will give a proper reply.”

Jumped parties three months ago

Elected as councillor on a Congress ticket in 2021, Sidhu in June this year, along with his brother and former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, had switched to the BJP.

Yet he continues to remain in the mayor’s chair, purportedly with the support of Congress councillors, who hold 36 seats in the 50-member MC House.

The Congress, however, was seen divided in the MC House meeting in July, where 26 councillors, including 12 from the party, signed a petition demanding withdrawal of powers of the mayor-led finance and contract committee.

The councillors had alleged that the committee – which includes the senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor and two councillors as members – had been working as per the whims and fancies of certain councillors, while development of most wards was suffering.

A month after Sidhu’s switch, the Congress had also expelled senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi from the party for six years over anti-party activities.