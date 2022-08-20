Confronted for cycle theft, man stabs hotel manager in Chandigarh’s Kajheri

A hotel manager was injured after he was stabbed by a man whom he had confronted for stealing a cycle, police said on Friday.

The victim, Shiv Pujan, 25, works as a manager at HK Residency Hotel in Kajheri village, Chandigarh, and lives on the hotel premises.

In his complaint, he told the police that a cycle was stolen from outside the hotel a few days ago and the thief was captured in the hotel’s CCTV cameras.

He said on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday, one of the hotel employees told him that the thief was outside the hotel. So, he, along with the employee, went outside. Pujan alleged that as he confronted the man, he pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, before fleeing the spot.

An injured Pujan was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he remains under treatment.

Police have registered a case under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

