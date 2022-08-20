Man ends life after killing wife in Faridkot village
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Singh said Balwant Singh, a daily wage earner of Buttar village, attacked his wife Karamjit Kaur, 40, with a hoe, killing her on the spot. He fled the house after the incident and his body was found hanging from a tree in a field at Chania village in the afternoon. “A case has been registered and bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” he added
Faridkot : A 45-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife with a hoe after a heated argument at their house in Faridkot’s Buttar village in the wee hours of Friday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a field, police said.
Karamjit used to work as a maid in the village. Both are survived by eight children, including seven daughters.
Villagers said Balwant was an alcoholic and used to regularly fight with his wife. “Balwant had an argument with Karamjit again and he killed her under influence of liquor,” said a couple’s neighbour.
Etawah sports officer accused of sexual misconduct, suspended
Weeks after suspending one of the deputy directors of the UP sports directorate, SS Mishra, for his alleged involvement in financial and administrative irregularities, the state government has suspended Etawah's sports officer Naresh Chandra Yadav on the charges of sexual misconduct with karate exponents. An FIR was registered against Yadav under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, at the Civil Lines police station in Etawah on June 28, 2022.
Govt holds back names of 2 advocates recommended for elevation as Punjab and Haryana HC judges
New Delhi The government has held back names of two advocates recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court, sources said. In July, the SC collegium had recommended names of 13 advocates for elevation as judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court. It decided to hold back the names of HS Brar and Kuldeep Tiwari.
Mastermind, six others arrested in Kaushambi for acid attack
Seven more people allegedly involved in the acid attack on a woman bank manager in the Charwa area of Kaushambi district on August 8, were nabbed by the district police here on Thursday. Thus, a total of nine persons, including the two accused nabbed after an encounter with the police on August 17, have been arrested for being involved in the attack, informed police.
Taj city reports 63 Covid cases in 24 hours, tally reaches 153
After 80 people testing positive in a day on Thursday, another 63 tested positive for Covid-19 in Agra on Friday taking the number of active cases to 154, as per the state health department. District magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh informed that out of 1837 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 63 tested positive on Friday.
Dhaliwal felicitates Cong sarpanch for crusade against drugs
MANDIANI (LUDHIANA): Punjab rural development, panchayats and agriculture and farmers' welfare minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday felicitated Mandiani village sarpanch Gurpreet Kaur of the Congress for launching a crusade against drugs in her village of district Ludhiana. Dhaliwal said Gurpreet Kaur had become an inspiration for others for taking on drug abusers and working to eradicate the problem in her village.
