Cong, BJP exchange barbs over ‘delay’ in suspension of FCA

Pressing for suspension of Forest Conservation Act (FCA), Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi expressed his dissatisfaction with the “delays” in the approval by governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, while pointing out that 12,742 cases, of giving Nautor land to eligible people in the state, are pending. Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi (Source: Twitter)

Negi, while interacting with media on Wednesday, expressed his displeasure over the non approval of cabinet proposal regarding the matter.

Nautor is waste land owned by the central government outside towns reserved and demarcated as protected forests and given for use with the sanction of a competent authority.

Recently, the governor had clarified his stance on the issue, stating that he had not outrightly rejected the proposal but had raised some queries. He assured that once those queries were addressed, the matter could proceed.

Negi, who is also minister for tribal development, revenue and horticulture, said, “We are not asking for anything unconstitutional. Article 5 of the Indian Constitution gives the governor the power to make decisions for tribal areas in consultation with the Tribal Advisory Council and on the recommendation of the state cabinet.”

Negi said “Tribal areas lack industries, job opportunities and resources. In the past, providing land under the Nautor laws has helped tribal families create orchards, resulting in economic stability and prosperity.”

“I have personally met the governor five times on this matter, accompanied by other MLAs, including BJP’s. We presented our case and requested a two-year suspension of the FCA provisions to process pending and new applications. The queries raised by the governor are being addressed, and all necessary data will be provided promptly. This is a temporary measure aimed at addressing a critical issue,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of being anti-tribal, Negi said, “Despite convening only one meeting of the Tribal Advisory Council in five years, the BJP government allocated land to just one individual. This reflects their indifference towards the tribal population,” he added. “The Constitution empowers us to act in the best interest of tribal communities. I urge the governor to use his authority to provide relief to the landless families in these areas,” Negi added.

BJP hits back

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “The government is not going to achieve anything by attacking a constitutional and dignified institution like Raj Bhawan.”

“The Congress government, its chief minister, its ministers have been completely exposed in front of the state. Due to the work done by this government in its 2-year tenure, this government has become a ‘government of lies’,” said former chief minister.

BJP MP and former state president Suresh Kashyap said, “They are trying to give political colour rather than clarifying the queries raised by the Raj Bhawan on the matter.”

He said, “It would have been good if Negi had presented the beneficiary list through a press conference, but the political overtones of the statement are condemnable.”