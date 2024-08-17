Cong committed to create new opportunities for women: Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress remains committed to creating new opportunities for women of Haryana. Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT Photo)

He was speaking at a women’s conference organised in Panchkula by the Congress party under the Haryana Maange Hisaab Abhiyan.

Recounting the pro-women welfare measures started by the Congress, Hooda said the Congress government in Haryana had given a safe environment to women. “After Independence, the first women’s medical college in the country was opened in Bhagat Phool Singh Women’s College, Khanpur during the tenure of Congress. For the safety of women, the Congress party had also started the Ladli Social Pension Scheme,” he said.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao in Panipat, but today the condition of women has become pathetic under the BJP rule. “BJP has insulted that slogan. BJP leaders have always been seen standing behind those who misbehave with and rape women. Whether it is Brij Bhushan, who misbehaved with female wrestlers on the road, or former minister Sandeep Singh who molested the junior female coach of the state,” he said.

“Congress party remains committed to take women forward. During the monsoon session, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had demanded the House Women Reservation Bill, but BJP ignored that demand. This clearly shows that BJP does not want to give reservation to women,” he stated. “Every day five rapes, 13 kidnappings and 46 criminal incidents are taking place in the state. In the past decade, crime incidents have increased against 96% backward classes,” he added.

“Today there is tax on milk, curd, lassi, cloth, shroud and fuel used in cremation grounds. Today Haryana ranks first in the country in drug addiction. BJP government has failed on every front of development,” Udai Bhan said.

Manifesto committee chairman and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said women were respected during the Congress tenure. “The demands of every section were met without agitation. Whereas, during the BJP rule, ASHA workers, anganwadi workers, nurses are exploited with lathis and water-cannon showers for demanding justice,” she said.