Congress’ Mohali expulsions: Somal, Bedi claim support of councillors
A day after Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi were expelled from the Congress for six years over anti-party activities, the leaders lashed out at the party high command and claimed they still had the councillors’ support.
While addressing a press conference, where several Congress councillors were present, Somal and Bedi alleged that their sudden expulsion seemed to be the result of a conspiracy by some Congress leaders and their “secret pact with the AAP”.
Notably, the expulsion orders, issued by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, came a month after Amarjit, along with his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, switched from the Congress to the BJP on June 4.
Despite joining the BJP and the Congress having the majority in the 50-member MC House, Amarjit continues to hold the mayor’s seat with the support of the Congress councillors, who are said to have been convinced by Somal and Bedi.
Since Amarjit’s departure to BJP, the MC House of 50 now has 36 Congress councillors, 11 Azad group councillors, while two are independents.
On Saturday, Somal and Bedi also said though some Congress councillors voted against party lines in the elections for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor last year, no action was taken against them.
“On the contrary, we have been sacked from the party by doubting our loyalty. We have been supporting the mayor only for the multi-faceted development of the city. The councillors will not go against the mayor,” they said.
-
Northern Zonal Council: Punjab seeks new tribunal to assess river water situation
Punjab government on Friday sought the setting up of a new water Tribunal for assessment of river water in the state. Putting forth the stand of the state during meeting of Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, here on Saturday, Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, while opposing issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, said Punjab doesn't have even a single drop of water to share with other states.
-
Sangrur MP asks Presidential candidates for their stance on Sikh prisoners
Newly elected Sangrur MP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has stated that Mann's support to Presidential candidates would depend on their stance on the issue of Sikh prisoners, enforcement of riparian law, misuse of UAPA, AFSPA and sedition law on minorities. The SAD (Amritsar) chief said he has written to both the candidates – Yashwant Sinha and Draupadi Murmu – and asked them to clear their stand on these issues.
-
Wildbuzz | Siachen’s Pista & Pisti
The Army's trained sniffer dogs, Dot & Misha, gained nationwide fame when they helped locate Lance Naik Hanumanthappa, the lone survivor (who died later) of the deadly Siachen avalanche of February 2016. However, troops situated in the world's highest battlefield are also assisted by adopted high-altitude country dogs. Here is the remarkable story of two country dogs, who braved Pakistani firing to reach troops of the 27 Rajput in a Siachen post.
-
Jalandhar | 805gm heroin, ₹83,400 drug money seized from Kingra Chowala village
The Jalandhar rural police arrested six persons after the recovery of 805gm heroin and Rs 83,400 drug money from Kingra Chowala village in an early morning raid on Saturday. As many as 300 police personnel were part of the operation. Teams headed by DSP and SP-level officers blocked the entry and exit points of the village, carried out searches and checked all vehicles moving in and out of village.
-
It's raining cats and dogs. Except that there are parties that could take exception to it. Either the cats could mind it or the dogs. The mood swings of the monsoon but bring us to the matter of brollies. Hollywood and Bollywood have scripted their own odes to immortalise the ubiquitous umbrella. There were boundaries nobody crossed. “Who would want to flick such a boring brown umbrella!” Tweeple, too, can be akin to umbrellas.
