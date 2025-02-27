Amid a poster war ahead of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s visit to Mandi, an overenthusiastic Congress leader mistakenly referred to Sukhu as the “Prime Minister” on a welcome poster. Cong leader’s poster gaffe calls Sukhu ‘Prime Minister’

Whether a faux pas or political sycophancy, the blunder provided ample fodder for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take a dig at both the chief minister and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Although embarrassed Congress workers quickly removed the poster, images of it had already gone viral on social media.

Chief minister Sukhu will be on a day-long visit to Mandi to inaugurate the International Mahashivratri Festival on Thursday, a seven-day event running from February 27 to March 5. His visit triggered competition among Congress workers to put up welcome hoardings at prominent locations.

Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) member and Congress-nominated municipal councillor Darshan Singh Thakur put up a poster near Gandhi Chowk welcoming Sukhu but mistakenly addressed him as the “Honourable Prime Minister (HP).” The poster soon became a talking point online.

Seizing the opportunity, BJP’s Himachal unit shared the image on social media, mocking both CM Sukhu and Rahul Gandhi. “Sukhu Sahab knows that Rahul Gandhi can never become the Prime Minister... that is why now he is also dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister!” read BJP’s post.

Social media users joined in the satire, with one commenting: “Congratulations to Sukhu ji on becoming the Prime Minister,” while another joked, “Prime Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is welcome to Mandi, and chief minister Modi will also be present on this occasion.”

Despite the Congress’s quick damage control, the incident added an unexpected twist to the political atmosphere ahead of the festival.

Nominated councillor Thakur, who put up the poster, clarified: “It was a printing mistake and an oversight. As soon as we noticed it, the poster was removed immediately.”