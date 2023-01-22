Cong leaders in Punjab slam govt over transfer of IAS officer

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the transfer of IAS officer Ajoy Sharma from the health department after he reportedly objected to a proposal to spend ₹30 crore on publicity of ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ in the state.

“ ₹10 crore on Mohalla Clinics and ₹30 crore on publicity that too outside Punjab. @AAPPunjab seems to be resolved to bleed Punjab white. And the officer who objected to it, has been SHUNTED OUT (sic),” Warring tweeted. Another Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira called it Delhi’s health model.

“This is Delhi’s Health-Model, spend thrice the amount of project on publicity!” he posted on Twitter. Sharma was secretary, health and family welfare, and in addition financial commissioner, taxation, but got transferred from both departments late on Friday.