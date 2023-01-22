Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cong leaders in Punjab slam govt over transfer of IAS officer

Cong leaders in Punjab slam govt over transfer of IAS officer

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 10:08 PM IST

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the transfer of IAS officer Ajoy Sharma from the health department after he reportedly objected to a proposal to spend ₹30 crore on publicity of ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ in the state.

“ <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore on Mohalla Clinics and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 crore on publicity that too outside Punjab, Warring posted on Twitter. (HT file photo)
10 crore on Mohalla Clinics and 30 crore on publicity that too outside Punjab, Warring posted on Twitter. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the transfer of IAS officer Ajoy Sharma from the health department after he reportedly objected to a proposal to spend 30 crore on publicity of ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ in the state.

10 crore on Mohalla Clinics and 30 crore on publicity that too outside Punjab. @AAPPunjab seems to be resolved to bleed Punjab white. And the officer who objected to it, has been SHUNTED OUT (sic),” Warring tweeted. Another Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira called it Delhi’s health model.

“This is Delhi’s Health-Model, spend thrice the amount of project on publicity!” he posted on Twitter. Sharma was secretary, health and family welfare, and in addition financial commissioner, taxation, but got transferred from both departments late on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out