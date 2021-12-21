Cong sarpanch’s husband held for faking death in Ludhiana

The husband of a Congress sarpanch was arrested for faking his own death on Sunday.

The accused, Joga Singh, was booked on the complaint of his cousin, Joginder Singh. The complainant said that he had leant his cousin ₹1 lakh. However, when he asked the accused to return the money he threatened to implicate him in an abetment to suicide case.

He alleged that Joga Singh had faked his own death, embezzled panchayat funds, and also duped a Chandigarh resident of ₹1.5 lakh.

Sub-inspector Santokh Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under Sections 182 (false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 194 (fabricating evidence ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against the accused on October 21, after the police found him alive.

Joga Singh had recorded a video message using his mobile phone on July 24 near the Sirhind Canal saying that he was going to end his life by jumping into Sirhind Canal over monetary issues with two villagers. He had sent the video to his wife, the sarpanch of Burj Pawat village of Machhiwara, and other relatives.