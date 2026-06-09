Cong warns of strict action as Bharti fires fresh salvo at Sukhu

As former MLA from Jawali, Neeraj Bharti, intensifies his attack on Congress and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Monday warned of serious action against those tarnishing party’s image through social media.

Condemning Bharti’s allegations, HPCC secretary (organisation) Vinod Zinta said appropriate disciplinary action will be decided soon. (File)

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Criticising Sukhu for calling him a “drug addict”, Bharti , son of agriculture minister Chander Kumar, though a video statement said, “CM is intoxicated with power which is the most dangerous addiction.”

Sukhu said on Sunday, while addressing a media query, has said, “It’s not an issue. If a drug addict makes a statement, what does it matter? His statements should not be taken seriously.

Bharti also raised apprehension that he might be falsely implicated in some case. “I raised the voice of the workers of the party who are being ignored and have not said anything that should offend the party or CM. The CM may get me implicated in false case,” Bharti said.

In the video, Bharti said he is willing to take a dope test along with the chief minister and his friends in Chandigarh as the test reports could be manipulated in Himachal Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} Bharti, through a barrage of social media posts, had levelled serious accusations against the state government, Sukhu and party high command on his social media account — which now had been blocked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharti, through a barrage of social media posts, had levelled serious accusations against the state government, Sukhu and party high command on his social media account — which now had been blocked. {{/usCountry}}

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Former chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) in the Virbhadra Singh government, Bharti had resigned on Thursday, hours after being served a show-cause notice by the party for repeatedly criticising the state government and party leadership on social media. The Congress had accepted the resignation on Friday and on Saturday expelled Bharti for “anti-party” activities for six years.

Strict action against those tarnishing party’s image: Zinta

Condemning Bharti’s allegations, HPCC secretary (organisation) Vinod Zinta said appropriate disciplinary action will be decided soon.

“It is very unfortunate that statements of this nature are being made through social media. Such actions tarnish the image of the party. No office-bearer or leader has the right to damage the party’s image through social media or any media platform. The party takes such matters seriously and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

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Referring to CM’s “addict” remark, Zinta said, “The CM is running the state and understands very well what words to use and whom they are meant for. If anyone believes that a particular remark was directed specifically at him, that is not correct.”

Refuting the allegations that Congress workers have been ignored by the state government, Zinta said there was strong coordination between the party and the government.

The party has scheduled a meeting of the disciplinary committee — comprising Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Harshvardhan Chauhan, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Ashish Butail, Neeraj Nayar, Anuradha Rana and Zinta — on June 9, where a decision will be taken regarding the action to be initiated. “We will all meet tomorrow and deliberate on the issue. A decision will then be taken regarding the nature of action,” Zinta said.

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Jai Ram takes a dig at Cong govt

The ongoing spat between Sukhu and Bharti have provided the BJP with fresh ammunition to attack the Congress. “If Bharti was a drug addict as claimed by Sukhu, why did the Congress keep him as party’s vice-president for so long?,” asked the former CM and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

“The Congress has been accusing the BJP of factionalism, the current scenario clearly proves that how the Congress is a divided house in Himachal,” Thakur said.