Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Congress, BJP making false promises, have no concern for Hisar voters: Abhay

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 16, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Addressing a rally at Sisai village in Hisar in support of party candidate Sunaina Chautala, Abhay alleged that the BJP imposed tax on items used by the common man and the Union government waived loans worth ₹18 lakh crore of businessmen.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala on Wednesday slammed the BJP and the Congress claiming that both the national parties had betrayed the trust of voters in the last 20 years.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala on Wednesday slammed the BJP and the Congress claiming that both the national parties had betrayed the trust of voters in the last 20 years. (HT Photo)

“The BJP government promised to double the farmers’ income, but their expenditure cost has doubled. The Union government promised to make a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP), but it failed to do so,” he said.

The Ellenabad lawmaker alleged that several corruption cases came to the fore during the Congress regime in Haryana and the Centre too.

“The Congress and the BJP are making false promises, and their candidates have no concern for Hisar voters. The JJP leaders were enjoying power when farmers and wrestlers were sitting on a protest. I was the only MLA in the country who resigned in support of farmers. We will win the Hisar seat,” he added.

Party candidate Sunaina Chautala said that the INLD has given the ticket to the daughter of Hisar, and she will never let them down for reposing faith in her.

“This is an election between those who betrayed farmers and those who supported them,” she added.

