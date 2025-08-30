Congress, BJP spar over closure of institutes in HP

Political tensions escalated in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly on Friday as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Congress government of shutting down 1,859 institutions established during the previous BJP regime. The charge was strongly rebutted by deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who countered that the former government had merely made announcements without laying the groundwork for implementation. Political tensions escalated in the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly on Friday as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling Congress government of shutting down 1,859 institutions established during the previous BJP regime. (HT photo)

Speaking in the assembly, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that the Congress, during its three-year tenure, has primarily focused on dismantling institutions rather than governance.

“This government has only worked to close down the institutions opened by the previous BJP government. They are undoing our developmental initiatives,” Thakur said.

Responding sharply, deputy CM Agnihotri accused the BJP of making hollow promises during its tenure.

In a separate heated exchange during the monsoon session, the issue of extension and re-employment of officers came under sharp scrutiny. BJP MLA from Una Satpal Singh Satti accused the state government of withholding information and questioned the logic behind re-appointing retired officers, especially when Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees and pensioners face delayed payments.

“While HRTC employees and pensioners are struggling to receive timely salaries and pensions, the government is busy re-appointing retired officers. Why this double standard?” Satti questioned, adding that the government’s failure to provide data suggests a lack of transparency.

Deputy CM Agnihotri acknowledged that some delays in HRTC payments had occurred but assured the House that salaries and pensions are being paid regularly.

“Yes, there have been delays, but salaries and pensions are being cleared on a monthly basis. The employees want a fixed date for payments, and we’ve taken this up with the finance department. A solution is in the works,” he said.

Agnihotri also defended the re-appointments, stating that they are being done only where required and in the public interest.