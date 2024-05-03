Congress candidate Varun Chaudhary files nomination from Ambala

Holding a copy of the Constitution of India in his hand, Congress candidate from Ambala Varun Chaudhary (Mullana) walked in to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaibhan accompanied Varun as he filed the nomination. Varun is an MLA from Mullana and the son of former Haryana Congress president Phool Chand Mullana. (HT File)

“We have taken a vow to save the Constitution,” said the 44-year-old Congress candidate, a lawyer by profession. Varun is an MLA from Mullana and the son of former Haryana Congress president Phool Chand Mullana.

“Even if we have to sacrifice our lives to save the constitution we will not hesitate,” said Varun. Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Varun said, “Voices of every section of the society are being suppressed. The people are fed up with ‘jumlebaazi’ and thus the BJP candidates are facing protests.”

This is not just LS polls, but a fight to save the Constitution: Hooda

Addressing the public meeting organised before the nomination, Hooda said, “This is not just the Lok Sabha elections, but a fight to save the Constitution of the country.”

“This is why the opposition parties have united and formed the INDIA bloc. In Haryana, this alliance is contesting the elections with full strength, and all communities are going to ensure victory for the INDIA bloc and defeat the BJP. This victory will lay the foundation of the Congress government in Haryana along with the Centre,” he added.

“When the Congress government is formed, 30 lakh youth in the Centre and more than 2 lakh youth in Haryana will get permanent government jobs as per their merit, without any paper leak. Besides, farmers will be given the guarantee of MSP and freedom from debt,” said Hooda, adding “State employees will get an old pension scheme and elderly people will get ₹6,000 old age pension.”

BJP will be wiped out, says Udaibhan

Udaibhan said, “The national leadership of Congress has handed us the biggest weapon in the form of a manifesto, to fight against the BJP. The party will be wiped out wherever the Congress manifesto reaches.”

The Haryana Congress president said, “The party has fielded a very dedicated, educated, and committed youth from Ambala in the elections. Despite being in the Opposition, he has been chosen as the best MLA. If such a candidate represents Ambala in the Lok Sabha election, he will perform his best in the Parliament as well.”