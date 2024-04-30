Congress closed thousands of institutions in Himachal: Jai Ram

Former Himachal chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said Congress had closed thousands of institutions in the state, from naib tehsildar’s office in karsog to patwar circles and dozens of offices, schools and hospitals. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur during the election campaign rally at Karsog area of Mandi on Monday. (HT Photo)

During a Panna Pramukh conference organised at Karsog in Mandi district, he said every Panna Pramukh will give boost to the BJP from his/her Panna and will support in making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time.

Thakur while seeking votes for Kangana Ranaut, BJP’s candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency, said, “Kangana should get a historic victory in Mandi and that she will convey the issues of people of Mandi and Himachal to Modi in Delhi. After this, the guarantee of resolution of those issues is given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut and other party workers and officials were present.

While criticising Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, Jai Ram Thakur said that Vikramaditya said indecent words about the BJP candidate. “He even called Kangana impure, can such words be used for the daughter of Himachal? As if he himself has come after bathing in Ganga water. Kangana made a name for herself in the film world with her struggle and ability and has been honoured with Padma Shri by the President,” he said.

He also said that Vikramaditya has no issues, and has not done any work in one and a half years. “What is the condition of roads in the state today? Leaving aside repairing the roads, they could not even collect the garbage from the roads. That is why he is making personal attacks. Insulting women has become a habit of Congress,” he said.