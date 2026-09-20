IIM Jammu students threatened with 500 fine for missing ‘mandatory’ Modi birthday event

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu faced criticism from the Congress party after initiating punitive action against students who missed a mandatory event on campus celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

Modi birthday event at IIM Jammu: Mandatory attendance notice sparks political row

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The students’ council of the IIM Jammu had slapped a disciplinary notice and fine of ₹500 on students, who missed the event. “This is to inform you that you were marked absent from deepak lighting ceremony on September 17, 2026, despite the event being mandatory. You are hereby required to provide a written explanation stating the reason for your absence from the event,” the notice reads.

“An exemption from the absence will be considered only on medical grounds, and the same must be supported by an official written note from Sanjeevni (campus dispensary) specifically recommending bed rest for the concerned period... you must reply by September 18, failing which a fine of ₹500 will be imposed,” read the notice issued to students.

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{{^usCountry}} Criticising the action, Congress national general secretary and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Syed Naseer Hussain wrote on X saying, “Why should attendance at Modi’s birthday celebration be mandatory for students? Is this an academic responsibility at an IIM, or has Modi’s publicity been brought into the campus as a compulsory exercise?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Criticising the action, Congress national general secretary and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Syed Naseer Hussain wrote on X saying, “Why should attendance at Modi’s birthday celebration be mandatory for students? Is this an academic responsibility at an IIM, or has Modi’s publicity been brought into the campus as a compulsory exercise?” {{/usCountry}}

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He said educational institutions should nurture independent minds, not compel students to attend political leaders’ celebrations or threaten them with penalties. “BJP’s publicity stunts should be kept out of our premier educational institutions,” the Congress leader said.

An official spokesperson at the IIM Jammu, however, tried to downplay the incident, saying, “No such fine has been imposed. The incident is being misrepresented and is being politicised. Though the matter is being taken up shortly at a meeting, such participation in vocational and extra co-curricular activities ensure holistic development of students.”

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