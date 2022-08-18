Congress demands reservation for backward classes in Haryana panchayat elections
: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Haryana on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding that backward classes be given the benefit of reservation in the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.
After the CLP meeting, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Congress will not contest panchayat elections on party symbol, alleging that the government deliberately postponed the panchayat elections.
“Due to this, the development of villages came to a standstill and there was a lot of corruption in the absence of panchayat representatives,” he said.
He said that the rights of backward classes should be ensured in these elections due to the delay of almost two years. The backward classes should be given the benefit of reservation by presenting the report of the recently constituted Backward Classes Commission by the government, Hooda said.
Hooda said issues arising out of the Supreme Court’s April 7 judgement on village common land were also discussed in detail in the CLP meeting.
“Following the Supreme Court order, the state government has issued an order to transfer the land in the name of panchayats. This has created an atmosphere of panic in the villages because people have been living on these lands for many years and many have even sold the land further. Hence it would not be right to evict them. The government should call a special session of the legislative assembly and make changes in the Consolidation Act,” he said.
Hooda said that it has been decided to postpone the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ program in Yamunanagar from August 28 to September 11. He said the Congress is going to hold a Halla Bol rally against inflation in Delhi on August 28.
IED under Amritsar cop’s car: Two suspects held from New Delhi airport
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under a sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to a sub-inspector in Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar, police on Wednesday arrested two suspects from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Additional director general of police (ADGP, internal security), RN Dhoke, however, didn't divulge more details. “Both the accused are being questioned,” he added. They were nabbed with the help of the Delhi police. Fatehdeep Singh of Sabran village in Tarn Taran district's father Tarsem Singh was a road contractor.
Two held as ₹ 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal
The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal. According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
Drone sighting: Patrolling to be strengthened around ‘highly sensitive’ Ambala air base
Two days after two drones were spotted hovering near the Indian Air Force station in Ambala, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday visited the spot and conducted a 'detective and preventive' check in view of the security scenario. Two drones were seen on August 13 and 15 in the vicinity of the air base, after which an FIR was registered on Monday.
For accepting bribe, Delhi LG recommends action against IAS officer
Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended action against Indian Administrative Service officer Udit Prakash Rai for allegedly accepting a ₹50 lakh bribe to grant “undue favours” to an executive engineer in two corruption cases, officials in the LG office said on Wednesday. Rai, a 2007-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, is currently posted as a special secretary in the health and family welfare department of the Delhi government.
Chandigarh: Nigerian arrested for overstaying in India
The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian for staying in the country without a valid visa. He was arrested by the police team patrolling near the Sector-43 bus stand. The team had received inputs that a Nigerian was staying in India after his visa expiration and indulging in cheating people through fake ID and messages. The police have also seized the mobile phone recovered from him.
