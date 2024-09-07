Congress doesn’t have candidates, so looking to tie-up with AAP: Anil Vij

Hitting out at the possible Congress-AAP alliance in assembly elections, former Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday said the Congress does not have its own candidates and that is why the party leaders are looking for some in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others. Former Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij addresses a press conference in Ambala on Friday. (ANI)

Vij was responding to reporters after inaugurating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election office in Ambala Cantt. A hawan ceremony was organised at the new office, after which the six-time MLA from the seat addressed the gathering, counting on the development works he carried out in his constituency.

He said the election process has begun and for carrying out election-related activities, an office is required.

On the Congress tie-up with AAP, he said, “Initially, they made tall claims and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda boasted that there were many candidates lined up, but now they cannot even find candidates for 90 assembly seats. That is why Rahul Gandhi has requested the Aam Aadmi Party to give them some candidates, and they are seeking candidates from other parties as well to contest on all seats.”

When asked about the infighting between Hooda and Selja within Congress over ticket distribution, Vij said this is not a new thing.

“...because of it, they have not been able to form their organisation in the past 16 years. Even Congress spokespersons and leaders have admitted to this,” he added.