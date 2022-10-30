Congress has no moral right to bring chargesheet: Anurag Singh Thakur

SHIMLA: Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said that the Congress has no moral right to bring out a charge sheet on corruption against the BJP government.

“From centre to state Congress leaders themselves are neck deep in corruption,” Thakur said while addressing the media in Shimla. Thakur said that the double-engine government has ensured all-round development in Himachal Pradesh and BJP will repeat the government in the state.

He said that in Himachal’s context, the state has got everything that was not here five years ago whether it was IIIT, IIT-IIM, Central University, AIIMS, six medical colleges and PGI satellite centre.

The state has got many four-lane highways and the railway network has been expanded.

“Ye Vikas Ki Raftar Hai, Pradesh Mein Fir BJP Sarkar Hai (This is the pace of development and BJP government will repeat in the state),” he said adding, “We will not let this pace of development hit a hurdle.”

He said if the central government provided free medical treatment of up to ₹5 lakh to the 60 crore poor and needy people, the state government launched the HimCare scheme.

The Centre provided LPG cylinders to 9 crore women under Ujjwala, and the state provided the same to three lakh women in the state under Grihni Suvidha Yojna.

“We have shown the power of the double-engine government in every sector,” said the union minister.

He said who could have imagined that the most modern train in India, Vande Bharat, would run between Una and Delhi?

Thakur said the state’s average of medical college seats was higher than the national average.

“The four-lane projects have given a boost to tourism in the state,” he added. Replying to a question on the high inflation, Thakur said that there were many countries where the inflation rate would remain flat and were now reeling under the price rise.

Even during the UPA regime, the inflation rate was at 14% even though there was no Covid-19 pandemic at that time, the supply chain was not disrupted, international prices of crude oil were not high, and also there was no war.

“It is due to the reforms by the PM (Narendra) Modi-led government brought during the Covid-19 pandemic that we are among the top five economies in the world and also the fastest moving economy,” he said.

At the pace we are marching ahead, we would become a USD 5 trillion economy, and among the top three economies of the world soon, he added.

“He said that the union government had slashed central taxes on oil, but the non-BJP government in some states did not do it,” he said.

Replying to a question about the employees being angry with the state government, Thakur said that the employees have made a great contribution to the development of the state and he is confident that they will again choose the BJP government.

On the question of unemployment, Thakur said earlier there were no employment and self-employment opportunities in the state apart from government jobs and it was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government which gave Himachal an industrial package which created thousands of jobs.

“Now, the PM Modi-led government has sanctioned a bulk drug park and medical device park for Himachal, which will also create job opportunities,” he said.

Balnatah describes ‘chargesheet’ as a political gimmick

SHIMLA Chairman Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank and former MLA Khushi Ram Balnahata described Congress ‘chargesheet’ as a mere political gimmick

Congress was talking about the chargesheet for the last 6 months, which never came out and 10 days before the elections, under pressure from the public, in a hurry, they come up with a fake and fabricated ‘chargesheet,” he said. He said that the opposition could not accuse the government of any corruption in the entire tenure of the Jai Ram government. This is a big achievement in itself, and now that the elections are coming, Congress is presenting this cooked-up charges to befool and sway people.