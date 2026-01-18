Congress in Himachal is falling apart: Anurag

Former Union minister and Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur, while addressing the media in Una on Friday, questioned the internal conflicts among ministers and the functioning of officials in the Himachal Pradesh government. Former Union minister and Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur, while addressing the media in Una on Friday, questioned the internal conflicts among ministers and the functioning of officials in the Himachal Pradesh government. (HT File)

He said, “The Congress in Himachal is falling apart. There is a lack of coordination among employees, officials, and ministers in the Congress government, which is not in the interest of the state.”

Thakur said, “Since the Congress government came to power in Himachal, natural disasters have wreaked havoc every year, and this government has failed miserably in rescue and relief operations. The law and order situation in the state is deplorable, yet the government remains inactive. The primary parameter of development is coordination—only when there is harmony can development projects progress and people’s welfare be ensured. In Himachal today, there seems to be more tension than coordination among employees, officials, and the government. Ministers themselves are now questioning their own government’s functioning. My question is: Is this tension pushing the government and the Congress towards disintegration? Is this conflict stalling development projects? Is it plunging the state deeper into debt? Will this growing rift between the Chief Minister and his ministers continue unchecked? The situation has worsened to the extent that one minister questions the system, another counters him, a third supports the first, and the Chief Minister makes a completely different statement. Such a fragmented government has never been seen before.”