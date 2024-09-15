Congress is anti-Dalit, anti-farmer: Poonia

Accusing the Congress of attempting to divide the nation on the basis of caste and religion, Haryana in-charge of the BJP affairs, Satish Poonia on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has united the country. Accusing the Congress of attempting to divide the nation on the basis of caste and religion, Haryana in-charge of the BJP affairs, Satish Poonia on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has united the country. (HT File)

Addressing the office-bearers and workers of the OBC and kisan morcha in Rohtak, Poonia alleged that Congress is an anti-Dalit and anti-farmer party and highlighted the steps taken by the “double engine governments” for the welfare of the OBC and farmers.

Poonia said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government granted constitutional status to the Backward Classes Commission and provided 27% reservation for OBC students in medical education, central schools, central universities, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, and law universities.

He also applauded the Haryana government for increasing the income limit for the OBC creamy layer from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh and providing scholarships ranging from ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 to OBC students to ensure better education.

“BJP is a pro-farmer party. Over the past 10 years, BJP has taken many significant steps to enhance the prosperity of farmers,” he said highlighting that under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, farmers are receiving ₹6,000.

In Haryana, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has guaranteed MSP (minimum support price) for all crops. He alleged that during the Congress government, farmers were insulted, and they received checks worth only two or three rupees, whereas Haryana’s BJP government has given them proper compensation.