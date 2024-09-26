Congress is forming government, now Kalka will be developed: Pradeep Chaudhary

Promising development, Congress candidate from Kalka Pradeep Chaudhary in his back-to-back public meeting during campaigning said the Congress government is being formed in Haryana, and Kalka will now be developed. Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary during a public meeting in Kalka on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“People have decided to uproot the BJP. After which, the stalled development of Kalka will now be done,” said Chaudhary.

Hitting out at the BJP, Chaudhary said, “In the last 10 years, the BJP has deliberately stalled the development of Kalka. Now they are going among the public and talking about development. The public does not trust their words at all.”

“The BJP had closed HMT. The colonies have not been regularised and these colonies are not being developed. People are not getting drinking water. Stray animals are killing people. The cleanliness system has come to a standstill. Apart from this, the condition of the roads is bad,” said Chaudhary while listing out issues of the area.