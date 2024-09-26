Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress is forming government, now Kalka will be developed: Pradeep Chaudhary

ByHT Correspondent, Kalka
Sep 26, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Congress candidate from Kalka Pradeep Chaudhary said the public does not trust the words of the BJP at all

Promising development, Congress candidate from Kalka Pradeep Chaudhary in his back-to-back public meeting during campaigning said the Congress government is being formed in Haryana, and Kalka will now be developed.

Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary during a public meeting in Kalka on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary during a public meeting in Kalka on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“People have decided to uproot the BJP. After which, the stalled development of Kalka will now be done,” said Chaudhary.

Hitting out at the BJP, Chaudhary said, “In the last 10 years, the BJP has deliberately stalled the development of Kalka. Now they are going among the public and talking about development. The public does not trust their words at all.”

“The BJP had closed HMT. The colonies have not been regularised and these colonies are not being developed. People are not getting drinking water. Stray animals are killing people. The cleanliness system has come to a standstill. Apart from this, the condition of the roads is bad,” said Chaudhary while listing out issues of the area.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On