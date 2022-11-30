Congress leader among three held for Ghanaur UCO Bank loot: police

Police on Tuesday solved the Ghanaur UCO Bank loot case with the arrest of four accused, including one Amandeep Singh, a local congress leader.

Amandeep, who is also accused of being involved in bank loot at Fatehgarh Sahib, was nabbed with his accomplishes during the manhunt launched by the police after the ₹17.85 lakh were looted from UCO Bank in Ghanaur.

Giving details, SSP Varun Sharma, said, “The police arrested the accused in less than 24 hours and recovered the entire amount which was looted from the bank. After the incident, the police had sealed the entire exit points of the district and managed to arrest the accused with their arms, ammunition, looted money and car in which they were fleeing”.

“One of the accused, Amandeep, is a Congress leader and sarpanch of village Hafizbad in Chamkaur Sahib constituency. The other accused are Dilpreet Singh, Prabhdial Singh and Narinder Singh,” the SSP said.

Amandeep was also an office bearer of the now-disbanded Chamkaur Sahib Block Congress committee. Amandeep has numerous pictures with various Congress leaders on his Facebook page.

SSP said Amandeep already has seven cases of loot, murder and dacoity registered against him. He is also an accused in a case in which ₹5 lakh were looted from SBI Bank from Khamnoo in Fatehgarh Sahib district, on November 10. He is also accused of having looted a lady postmaster in Morinda.

He said that police will take the accused on remand and further interrogate them as there is a possibility that the accused has committed more such crimes. “The police will also probe why they selected the Ghanaur Bank, as it is almost 100 km away from their residences and whether they had some local support. The accused even took away the CCTV video recorder with them to conceal their crime,” the SSP said.

Pertinently, on Monday, the incident happened at around 3:45 pm, and the trio later escaped on a bullet motorcycle of a customer, which was later found abandoned on a nearby road. The accused committed the crime within 10 minutes and fled the scene.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON