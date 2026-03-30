Congress leader hacked to death in Ludhiana, assailants flee

A Congress leader was hacked to death in the Machhiwara area here, police said on Sunday. According to the eyewitnesses, Parminder Tiwari, block Congress president, was sitting outside rental quarters along the Hadiyan Road near Takhran village when two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and one of them attacked Tiwari with an axe, striking him repeatedly on the head (HT File)

According to the eyewitnesses, Parminder Tiwari, block Congress president, was sitting outside rental quarters along the Hadiyan Road near Takhran village when two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and one of them attacked Tiwari with an axe, striking him repeatedly on the head.

“The incident occurred around 6.30 pm. Tiwari collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely as the assailants fled towards Malwa Chowk,” they added.

Locals rushed the victim to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The attack took place in the jurisdiction of Koom Kalan police station. Residents alleged that despite making repeated calls to the police helpline number after the incident, no immediate response was received.

Koom Kalan police station in charge Inspector Paramdeep Singh said efforts were underway to identify and trace the assailants. The motive behind the murder is yet to be established, and investigation is on, he added.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the daylight murder of our block president from Machiwara Parminder Tiwari. He was a hardworking and integral part of the @INCPunjab family, and his loss is deeply felt. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring posted on X.

“Punjab’s law and order situation continues to deteriorate, yet the @AAPPunjab government remains in deep slumber,” Warring added.