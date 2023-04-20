Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Government should fulfil promises made to farmers, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Government should fulfil promises made to farmers, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

BySaptarshi Das
Apr 20, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Backing the previous regime’s functioning, Hooda noted how the then Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh had waived ₹72,000 crore loans of farmers

Hitting out the central government over its failure to keep up with promises made to farmers, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said if the party came back to power, all of these gaps will be filled.

He added that the monitoring of the export-import policy should also be considered by the government. (Bhupinder Singh Hooda | Facebook)
“It was decided during the Congress plenary sessions that if the party forms the government in 2024 we will give legal entity to MSP, purchase of agriculture produce below MSP will be made punishable with law and MSP will be calculated based on C2 (Cost+50% of profit), a decision that was taken by a committee constituting of union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and headed by me among others. Everything should be covered under MSP,” Hooda told, while addressing a press conference at the AICC HQs in the national Capital.

Speaking on the subsidy cut in the union budget 2023, Hooda said, “Pradhan Mantri’s Fasal Bima Yojana allocations were reduced from 15,500cr to 13,623cr. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has also been reduced from 68,000cr to 60,000cr. The petroleum, urea subsidies, food, FCI, food subsidy under the food security act, market intervention, and TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato production) subsidies were also reduced.”

Backing the previous regime’s functioning, Hooda noted how the then Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh had waived 72,000 crore loans of farmers.

He added that the monitoring of the export-import policy should also be considered given the changing prices of wheat in the international market.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
