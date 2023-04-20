Bhupinder Hooda slams Haryana govt for delays in grain procurement

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government of harassing farmers by delaying foodgrain procurement and its payment. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda sought early compensation for the crop damage caused by rains. (HT File)

In a statement, the leader of opposition said about 38 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has arrived in the mandis but only 10 lakh metric tonnes have been lifted so far. “Due to delay in lifting, payment to farmers is also getting delayed. Due to rains and mismanagement, the farmers are suffering huge losses,” he said.

Hooda sought early compensation for the crop damage caused by rains. Responding to repeated statements made by INLD and JJP on alliance with the Congress, the former CM said that Congress alone is capable of defeating the BJP in the state. “It is clear from the mass exodus from the opposition parties,” he said.