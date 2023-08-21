Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu slams Bhagwant Mann govt for dissolving nagar panchayats

Chandigarh Navjot Singh Sidhu (HT File)

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for dissolving nagar panchayats in the state six months before their term ends.

Sidhu said the decision has weakened the democratic structure as nagar panchayats are the roots of local self-government. “This undemocratic attitude of the state Punjab government will not be acceptable,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling the decision a “betrayal” and “an attack on the pride of Punjabis.”

The former state Congress president said chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who came to power by promising financial empowerment of sarpanches and panches, has mocked the foundation of the same federal structure. He said the agenda to mislead the people by laying foundation stones on the work initiated by the previous government to cater to power centric politics will never succeed, he said.

“This battle is the battle of more than 13,000 villages of Punjab. We will fight from the street to the court with all those who stand for the establishment of an independent panchayati raj not nominated pawns of the ruling party,” Sidhu posted.