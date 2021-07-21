Congress leader’s son injured in snatching attempt in Ludhiana

Son of a Congress block president was attacked by unidentified assailants with sharp-edged weapons who had come with an intention to rob him, police said on Tuesday. The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The Daba police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

The incident had taken place on Saturday, but the victim recorded his statement on Tuesday. Karan Patel, 23, son of Jai Prakash Patel, south block president of the Congress, works at a factory in Jaspal Bangar area.

“On Saturday evening, he was going towards a filling station on his motorcycle. When he reached near Simran Palace, two bike-borne assailants intercepted him and tried to rob him. When Karan resisted, one of them assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon. Karan raised an alarm after which the accused fled the spot,” Jai Prakash Patel told the police.

He added that since the accused had attacked Karan on his face, he has suffered severe injuries in his nose and lips, which rendered him unable to speak.

ASI Meet Ram, who is investigating the case, said the victim was unfit to record his statement earlier.

A hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.