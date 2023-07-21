Congress leaders court arrest in support of protesting CET-qualified candidates

Lending their support to protesting CET examination (Group C) qualified candidates, senior Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry joined their protest march at Karnal and courted arrest. (From left) Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhry during the protest on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Yuva Adhikar Yatra, led by recruitment activist Sweta Dhull, had started their march from Kurukshetra on Wednesday and concluded at Ambedkar Chowk of Karnal amid high drama as police did not allow them to gherao the chief minister’s residence.

Congress leaders joined the protest march on National Highway 44 near Uchana village and reached Karnal’s Ambedkar Chowk where they started heading towards CM’s residence to gherao. But police managed to stop them and Congress leaders, along with their supporters, were detained by the police and taken to a police station.

The Congress workers, however, accused the police of misbehaviour and said they were pushed back and not allowed to enter the Civil Lines police station with their leaders.

Speaking on the occasion Selja thanked the youths for leading the protest and said that they will not allow the government to suppress the voice of people.

Randeep Surjewala said this is a do-or-die fight between the unemployed educated youths and the anti-people government. He alleged that the government has betrayed lakhs of unemployed youths who qualified the CET exam by not giving them a chance to appear in the main exam. Kiran Chaudhary said they will take the fight to the state assembly.

Addressing the gathering, Sweta Dhull said the main motive of this protest march was to raise concerns of 3.25 lakhs youths who had already passed the qualifying exams but now the government was twisting the rules and thus allowing only four times more candidates against the vacancies.

She said the protest is being organised to demand the government to allow all qualified candidates to appear in the main exams of the Haryana Staff Selection Board.

