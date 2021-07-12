Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress MLA accuses Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal of 'distributing funds to Akalis'
chandigarh news

Congress MLA accuses Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal of 'distributing funds to Akalis'

Legislator Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has requested former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to take action agaisnt Manpreet Singh Badal.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal (File Photo/HT)

Accusing Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal of distributing funds to the Akalis, Congress legislator Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday urged party leader Rahul Gandhi to take disciplinary action against him.

This comes amid efforts by the party leadership to end factionalism in the party unit in the poll-bound state.

"Punjab's finance minister is busy distributing people's money to the Akalis who ruined Punjab. This plan to weaken Congress and strengthen Akali Dal by @MSBADAL has been running for months. It is a request to @Rahul Gandhi that his resignation should be taken immediately after taking disciplinary action," said Warring in a tweet.

Earlier on his Facebook post, he said that he was saddened to know Badal had been handing over cheques of 15 lakh to the Akalis.

He even shared pictures of persons whom money was given and said they were members of the same Akali Dal whom Badal had left and then joined the Congress.

"The Congress party gave you everything then why are you stabbing the party in the back," he alleged.

He reminded Badal that supporting the Akali Dal while being in the Congress will "destroy" his political life and the people of Punjab would never forget this.

He further alleged that his working as a finance minister in the last four years "forced" every section of Punjab to protest against the Congress government.

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, while tagging Warring's tweet, said, "The Congress can never have any understanding with Akali Dal which has destroyed Punjab from roots. Still, if there is any perception, it should broken."

Warring had been raising questions over the functioning of Badal in the matter of release of funds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manpreet singh badal rahul gandhi punjab
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP