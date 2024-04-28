Congress MLA alleges poll code violation by Haryana CM Nayab Saini in Karnal

Congress MLA from Assandh, Shamsher Singh Gogi on Saturday wrote to Karnal district magistrate-cum-returning officer, alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini during his Karnal visit. Congress MLA from Assandh, Shamsher Singh Gogi on Saturday wrote to Karnal district magistrate-cum-returning officer, alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini during his Karnal visit. (HT File)

In his letter, Gogi said that Saini, a BJP candidate for the Karnal assembly bypoll, “is using government resources and is being provided CM protocol by Karnal Police for his election campaigning as seen on Friday in the main market (of Karnal town).”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: LS election: Poor turnout in 3 Bengaluru seats pulled state’s polling % down

The legislator said that the election code of conduct mandates that all candidates are provided a level-playing field, but in Karnal, the BJP candidate “is being treated as a CM” and “given unfair advantage”, especially in his contesting constituency.

“I am of the opinion that this is in knowledge and unfortunately being done with the consent of the district administration. Therefore, you are requested to take immediate and necessary action under the Election Code of Conduct to ensure that such violations do not reoccur,” he wrote.

Read more: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu strives to retain bastion of Kuppam

Karnal DM Uttam Singh said that the complaint has been forwarded to the SP and assistant returning officer concerned for probe.