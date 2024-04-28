Lok Sabha election 2024: Poor turnout in 3 Bengaluru seats pulled state’s polling % down

A low voting percentage in the three prestigious Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru — Bangalore Central, Bangalore North and Bangalore South — has pulled down the overall voting percentage across the 14 constituencies that went to polls on Friday to 69.56%. Voter turnout percentage during Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, held on Friday, was 69.56% (Savitha)

According to the latest figures released by the Election Commission on Saturday, Bangalore Central registered 54.06% turnout, Bangalore North 54.45% and Bangalore South 53.17%, the latter being the lowest among the 14 seats. The 0.6 percentage point increase in the overall turnout as compared to the 2019 polls is mainly due to better turnout in constituencies such as Mandya (81.67%), Kolar (78.27%) and Chikballapur (77%).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the three constituencies in Bengaluru recorded an overall voting percentage of 55%, while the state’s average stood at 65%. Back then, Bangalore Central registered a voting percentage of 54.3%, Bangalore South 53.64%, and Bangalore North had recorded 54.73% turnout.

This is not the first time Bengaluru voters have shown their apathy to the election process. The trend started in early 2000 and has continued with the voting figures dipping every time. According to political analysts, one of the reasons is said to be the large number of migrants in the city, who have settled down after getting jobs in many of the IT companies. These migrants have their votes back in their native states and during polls visit their home turf or don’t exercise their franchise at all. Another is the arbitrary rentals in the city causing the tenants to change their houses frequently. With the change of address, the persons fail to inform the election authorities or do not take the efforts to go back to their old place of stay to vote.

A Narayana, professor at Azim Premji University’s school of policy and governance, attributed Bengaluru’s low turnout to the disconnection urban dwellers often feel with the political system and state institutions.

“It may also be because the city has a lot of people who have migrated from neighbouring districts and states, and they may have had put their names on the voters’ list in the city and in their native places. Of late, there is pressure on these people to vote in their native areas rather than in the city,” he said.

“Besides, candidates contesting in their native areas often offer special transport arrangements and other incentives, which could be another reason why there is a difference between registered voters and the voters turning up at the polling booths. Lastly, a large number of voters are now in the younger age group, and their interest in politics and elections seems to be very low,” he added.

Political commentator NK Mohan Ram pointed out that historically, a low turnout of voters, particularly among minority communities, has favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He highlighted instances such as the Chamrajpet Assembly segment within Bangalore Central, which has a significant minority voter population. “The voter turnout has been low in Chamrajpet Assembly, while in Rajajinagar, also part of Bangalore Central, it has come down which means the Muslims have not come out to vote,” he elaborated.

The political commentator added that a significant factor contributing to the consistently low voter turnout in Bengaluru is the influx of migrants and the frequent relocation of locals due to high rental costs. He explained, “The migrants retain their voting rights in their respective states, while the high rental prices force many residents to relocate within the city. Consequently, their old addresses remain on the electoral rolls, and most voters do not return to their previous residences to cast their votes.”